Ruff (RUFF) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $532,366.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.