RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) Declares $0.20 Interim Dividend

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$21.34 and a 200 day moving average of A$24.51.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for RUS DIV/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUS DIV/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.