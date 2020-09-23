RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

RUSGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RGB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from RUSGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$23.59.

