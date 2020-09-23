Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 13,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,766,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,407 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $74,459,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP grew its position in Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 2,182,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 458,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,880,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,100 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

