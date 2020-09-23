Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James downgraded Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

