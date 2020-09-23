RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.03. RYB Education shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. Research analysts forecast that RYB Education Inc – will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

