RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.03. RYB Education shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $80.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.
RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
