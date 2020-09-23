Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Shares of SB remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.