Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Safe has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $52,456.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002807 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

