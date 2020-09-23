SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $401.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,507.87 or 1.00338215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00642992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.01327204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.