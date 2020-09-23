SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

