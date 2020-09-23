SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.84.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.63. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.01.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

