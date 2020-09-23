Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.42.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $142.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Saia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,106,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

