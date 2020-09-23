Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.42.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $142.24.
In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,106,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
