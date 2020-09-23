salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,229,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,460,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $1,012,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total value of $935,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $929,850.00.

CRM traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,125. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

