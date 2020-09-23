Sally Lake Acquires 5,825 Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Sally Lake acquired 5,825 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.25 ($25,954.85).

BEZ opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. Beazley PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

