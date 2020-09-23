SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $4.14 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. During the last week, SALT has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $14,464.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00081905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.01450502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00186007 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kyber Network, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, AirSwap, Huobi, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

