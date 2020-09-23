SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Achieves $17.71 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. SaluS has a market cap of $17.71 million and $14.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $17.49 or 0.00166935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SaluS has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,506.76 or 1.00270789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001191 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

