San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. San Marco Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 67,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

