Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Down 5.5%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $25.99. 1,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

