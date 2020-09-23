Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Sanatana Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 52,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

