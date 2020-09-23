Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SASR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

