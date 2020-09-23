Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of J traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 588,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

