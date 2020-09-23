Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 302,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 70.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

