Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

PCAR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 1,342,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,103. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

