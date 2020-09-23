Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Sanofi stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

