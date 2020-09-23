Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sapiens International by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sapiens International by 23.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

