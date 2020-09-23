SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 2,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

