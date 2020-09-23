Scala Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. Scala has a market cap of $598,552.67 and approximately $167.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00225868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.01479211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00199577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,020,634,765 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,634,765 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

