Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Scandium International Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

