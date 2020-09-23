Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SAG opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Science Group Company Profile
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.