Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SAG opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

