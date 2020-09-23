Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 0.1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers.

