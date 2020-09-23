Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,214.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $335,137.52 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00448277 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012951 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005916 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

