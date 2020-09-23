Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 232,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $920.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

