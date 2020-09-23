SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 378,162 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

