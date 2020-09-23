SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 9.8%

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.29. 1,696,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,136,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

