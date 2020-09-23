SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) versus Malvern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MLVF) Critical Contrast

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 1.81 $9.33 million $1.22 9.81 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.51% 5.98% 0.69% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

