Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0051

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Seele-N has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.34 or 0.04428850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034372 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.