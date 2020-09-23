Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.68. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 11,001 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.