Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.