Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Tops $393,547.54

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Semux has a market cap of $393,547.54 and $111,069.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024334 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002814 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.