Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.65 target price for the company.

SRTS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 9,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

