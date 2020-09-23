Sentient Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $131.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $495,739.50 and $131.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

