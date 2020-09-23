Serge Crasnianski Acquires 275,820 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski bought 275,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £143,426.40 ($187,412.00).

Serge Crasnianski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Serge Crasnianski purchased 500,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,669.28).

On Thursday, August 27th, Serge Crasnianski bought 1,545,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £772,500 ($1,009,408.08).

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Photo-Me International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.88. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million and a PE ratio of 178.33.

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported GBX 0.31 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX (6.49) (($0.08)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photo-Me International plc will post 1021.0000434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHTM has been the subject of several research reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Photo-Me International Company Profile

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

