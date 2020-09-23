Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $782.25 Million

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $782.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $791.10 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $769.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 1,064,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,859. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 532,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 671,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

