ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 229.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SFBS opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

