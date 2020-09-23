ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 5.3% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $396,223.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.04398266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

