Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
