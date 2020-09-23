Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 116,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,131. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of 150.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.