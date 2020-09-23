ShowHand Price Down 20% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $14,584.30 and $150.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00225868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.01479211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00199577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

