Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BSRR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

