Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $31.20 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $30.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.97 million, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The firm has a market cap of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

