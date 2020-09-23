Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 0.9%

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 218,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 533,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.40 ($0.59).

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 69.80 ($0.91) target price on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14.

In other Sigmaroc news, insider Max Vermoken acquired 25,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,514.04 ($13,738.46).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

